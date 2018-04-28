James SpauldingJazz. Born 30 July 1937
James Spaulding
1937-07-30
James Spaulding Biography (Wikipedia)
James Ralph Spaulding Jr. (born July 30, 1937) is an American jazz saxophonist and flutist.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Spaulding attended the Chicago Cosmopolitan School of Music. Between 1957 and 1961, he was a member of Sun Ra's band. In the 1960s, he worked as a studio musician at Blue Note Records, recording with Wayne Shorter, Joe Henderson, and Stanley Turrentine. He was also a member of Freddie Hubbard's quintet and the World Saxophone Quartet.
James Spaulding Tracks
Uhuru Sasa
James Spaulding
Uhuru Sasa
Uhuru Sasa
Involution (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Sam Rivers
Involution (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Involution (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Effusive Melange (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Sam Rivers
Effusive Melange (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
Effusive Melange (feat. Donald Byrd, Steve Ellington, Cecil McBee, James Spaulding & Julian Priester)
The Break Through
James Spaulding
The Break Through
The Break Through
