Eustache du CaurroyBorn 25 January 1549. Died 7 August 1609
Eustache du Caurroy (baptised February 4, 1549 – August 7, 1609) was a French composer of the late Renaissance. He was a prominent composer of both secular and sacred music at the end of the Renaissance, including musique mesurée, and he was also influential on the foundation of the French school of organ music as exemplified in the work of Jean Titelouze.
11 Fantasias on 16th-Century songs
Pie Jesu
Salve Regina
Noël, Un Enfant du Ciel nous est né
Trente Quatriesme Famntasie – a l'imitation de l'hymne Pange Lingua; Antiphon Ad Offertori
Subvenite Sancti Dei; Introitum – Requiem aeternam; Kyrie from Missa pro Defunctis
Subvenite Sancti Dei; Introitum – Requiem aeternam; Kyrie from Missa pro Defunctis
