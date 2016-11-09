Shirley CollinsBritish folk singer. Born 5 July 1935
Shirley Collins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s8q60.jpg
1935-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7db2c9e-40f1-451a-b868-782b6dce7fbf
Shirley Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Elizabeth Collins MBE (born 5 July 1935) is an English folk singer who was a significant contributor to the English Folk Revival of the 1960s and 1970s. She often performed and recorded with her sister Dolly, whose accompaniment on piano and portative organ created unique settings for her sister's plain, austere singing style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shirley Collins Performances & Interviews
- Shirley Collinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04znw4s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04znw4s.jpg2017-04-10T15:49:00.000ZAnneka Rice talks to singer Shirley Collins ahead of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04znsb8
Shirley Collins
- Shirley Collins - Are You Going To Leave Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pccxz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pccxz.jpg2017-01-16T23:30:00.000ZShirley Collins performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pccz2
Shirley Collins - Are You Going To Leave Me
- Shirley Collins - Go From My Windowhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcdlg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcdlg.jpg2017-01-16T23:30:00.000ZShirley Collins performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pcdq8
Shirley Collins - Go From My Window
- Shirley Collins - Death And The Ladyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcffb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcffb.jpg2017-01-16T23:30:00.000ZShirley Collins performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pcfhh
Shirley Collins - Death And The Lady
- Shirley Collins - Old Johnny Bucklehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcj2p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcj2p.jpg2017-01-16T23:30:00.000ZShirley Collins performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pcj3c
Shirley Collins - Old Johnny Buckle
- Shirley Collins - The Rich Irish Ladyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcjkn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pcjkn.jpg2017-01-16T23:30:00.000ZShirley Collins performing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pcjl0
Shirley Collins - The Rich Irish Lady
- Shirley Collins: Jazz? It just makes me fidgethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04db351.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04db351.jpg2016-10-27T13:21:00.000ZMarriage-endangering and sartorially questionable: folk singer Shirley Collins on jazzhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04db3b0
Shirley Collins: Jazz? It just makes me fidget
- Shirley Collins: We used to be known as the singing and dancing Englishhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d9q8m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d9q8m.jpg2016-10-27T11:29:00.000ZFolk legend Shirley Collins on England's musical traditionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d9qfk
Shirley Collins: We used to be known as the singing and dancing English
Shirley Collins Tracks
Sort by
Sur le Borde de l'Eau
Shirley Collins
Sur le Borde de l'Eau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Death & The Lady
Shirley Collins
Death & The Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Death & The Lady
Last played on
The unquiet grave
Traditional English & Shirley Collins
The unquiet grave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
The unquiet grave
Composer
Last played on
Down By The Seaside
Shirley Collins
Down By The Seaside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Down By The Seaside
Last played on
Wondrous Love
Shirley Collins
Wondrous Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Wondrous Love
Last played on
The Silver Swan
Shirley Collins
The Silver Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
The Silver Swan
Gilderoy
Shirley Collins
Gilderoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Gilderoy
Just As The Tide Was A 'Flowing
Shirley Collins
Just As The Tide Was A 'Flowing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Just As The Tide Was A 'Flowing
Nottamun Town
Shirley Collins
Nottamun Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Nottamun Town
Performer
Pretty Polly
Shirley Collins
Pretty Polly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Pretty Polly
Washed Ashore
Shirley Collins
Washed Ashore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Washed Ashore
Dabbling In The Dew
Shirley Collins
Dabbling In The Dew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Dabbling In The Dew
Last played on
May Carol
Trad.
May Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
May Carol
Last played on
Nellie the Milkmaid
Trad.
Nellie the Milkmaid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Nellie the Milkmaid
Choir
Last played on
The Rich Irish Lady / Jeff Sturgeon
Trad.
The Rich Irish Lady / Jeff Sturgeon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
The Rich Irish Lady / Jeff Sturgeon
Last played on
Nottamun Town (feat. Shirley Collins)
Davey Graham
Nottamun Town (feat. Shirley Collins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Nottamun Town (feat. Shirley Collins)
Last played on
Proud Maisrie
Davey Graham
Proud Maisrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhm3.jpglink
Proud Maisrie
Last played on
Calvary Hill
Shirley Collins
Calvary Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Calvary Hill
Last played on
I Can't Really Forget Them
Shirley Collins
I Can't Really Forget Them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
I Can't Really Forget Them
Last played on
Intro
Shirley Collins
Intro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Intro
Last played on
Poor Old Horse
Shirley Collins
Poor Old Horse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Poor Old Horse
Last played on
All Things Are Quite Silent
Shirley Collins
All Things Are Quite Silent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Barbara Allen (Child 84, Roud 54)
Shirley Collins
Barbara Allen (Child 84, Roud 54)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Barbara Allen (Child 84, Roud 54)
Last played on
Polly On The Shore
Shirley Collins
Polly On The Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Polly On The Shore
Plains Of Waterloo
Shirley Collins
Plains Of Waterloo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Plains Of Waterloo
Glenlogie
Shirley Collins
Glenlogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Glenlogie
The Outlandish Knight
Shirley Collins
The Outlandish Knight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
The Outlandish Knight
Are You Going To Leave Me?
Shirley Collins
Are You Going To Leave Me?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Are You Going To Leave Me?
The False Bride
Shirley Collins
The False Bride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
The False Bride
Last played on
Pretty Polly (BBC Studio Session)
Shirley Collins
Pretty Polly (BBC Studio Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Pretty Polly (BBC Studio Session)
Performer
Last played on
Cruel Lincoln (BBC Studio Session)
Shirley Collins
Cruel Lincoln (BBC Studio Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Cruel Lincoln (BBC Studio Session)
Performer
Last played on
I drew my ship
Traditional, John Hasted, Ralph Rinzler, Guy Carawan & Shirley Collins
I drew my ship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
I drew my ship
Composer
Last played on
The Foggy Dew
Shirley Collins
The Foggy Dew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
The Foggy Dew
Last played on
Rockley Firs/Sweet Jenny Jones
Shirley Collins
Rockley Firs/Sweet Jenny Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Rockley Firs/Sweet Jenny Jones
Last played on
Sweet England
Shirley Collins
Sweet England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
Sweet England
Last played on
Hal-an Tow
Shirley Collins and the Albion Country Band
Hal-an Tow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hal-an Tow
Performer
Last played on
The White Hare
Shirley Collins
The White Hare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s8q7d.jpglink
The White Hare
Last played on
The Murder of Maria Marten
Shirley Collins and the Albion Country Band
The Murder of Maria Marten
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Murder of Maria Marten
Performer
Last played on
The Claudy Banks
Shirley Collins and the Albion Country Band
The Claudy Banks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Claudy Banks
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
Shirley Collins
Roundhouse, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qgwh/acts/axxxp6
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T02:34:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z5rkz.jpg
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Shirley Collins News
Shirley Collins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist