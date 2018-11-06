The ChefsUK punk/alt band. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1981
The Chefs
1978
The Chefs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chefs were an English indiepop/punk band which formed in Brighton in 1979, relocating to London in 1981, and finally splitting up in 1982. The band consisted of Helen McCookerybook (bass guitar and vocals), Carl Evans (guitar and vocals), James McCallum (Helen's brother; guitar) and Russell Greenwood (drums; died 25 June 1999).
The Chefs Tracks
Records And Tea
Last played on
24 Hours
Last played on
One Fine Day (John Peel session 5th May 1981)
I'll Go Too (John Peel session 5th May 1981)
Northbound Train (John Peel session 5th May 1981)
You Get Everywhere (Radio 1 Session, 2 Aug 1981)
Sweetie (Radio 1 Session, 2 Aug 1981)
Let's Make Up (Radio 1 Session, 2 Aug 1981)
Sweetie
Last played on
Commander Lonely
Last played on
