Edward Rudolph "Butch" Warren Jr. (August 9, 1939 – October 5, 2013) was an American jazz bassist who was active during the 1950s and '60s.
Blue Monk
Thelonious Monk
Performer
Last played on
I Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry
Dexter Gordon, Sonny Clark, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Sonny Clark & Billy Higgins
Composer
Last played on
Recorda Me
Joe Henderson
Last played on
Three O'Clock In The Morning
Dexter Gordon
Last played on
I Remember Monk
Butch Warren
Last played on
