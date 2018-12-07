Bohdan Warchal (27 January 1930 in Orlová, Czechoslovakia – 30 December 2000 in Bratislava, Slovakia) was a Slovak violinist, a member of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra and founder, chief conductor and soloist of the Slovak Chamber Orchestra.

His Naxos Records discography includes the Bach Brandenburg Concerti and Handel's Water and Fireworks Music. For cpo he has recorded many of Michael Haydn's symphonies.