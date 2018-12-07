Bohdan WarchalBorn 27 January 1930. Died 30 December 2000
Bohdan Warchal
1930-01-27
Bohdan Warchal Biography (Wikipedia)
Bohdan Warchal (27 January 1930 in Orlová, Czechoslovakia – 30 December 2000 in Bratislava, Slovakia) was a Slovak violinist, a member of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra and founder, chief conductor and soloist of the Slovak Chamber Orchestra.
His Naxos Records discography includes the Bach Brandenburg Concerti and Handel's Water and Fireworks Music. For cpo he has recorded many of Michael Haydn's symphonies.
Bohdan Warchal Tracks
Concerto grosso in G minor, Op 3, No.1
Pieter Hellendaal
Concerto grosso in G minor, Op 3, No.1
Concerto grosso in G minor, Op 3, No.1
Sonnet (Serenade, Op.31)
Benjamin Britten
Sonnet (Serenade, Op.31)
Sonnet (Serenade, Op.31)
Divertimento in D major (KV.136)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in D major (KV.136)
Divertimento in D major (KV.136)
Les Illuminations for organ and string orchestra
Benjamin Britten
Les Illuminations for organ and string orchestra
Les Illuminations for organ and string orchestra
Symphony No.10 in E minor
Francesco Manfredini
Symphony No.10 in E minor
Symphony No.10 in E minor
Simple Symphony (Playful Pizzicato)
Benjamin Britten
Simple Symphony (Playful Pizzicato)
Simple Symphony (Playful Pizzicato)
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge (Variation 8, Funeral March)
Benjamin Britten
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge (Variation 8, Funeral March)
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge (Variation 8, Funeral March)
Simple Symphony
Benjamin Britten
Simple Symphony
Simple Symphony
Alla Hornpipe
Capella Istropolitana
Alla Hornpipe
Alla Hornpipe
La Rejouissance
George Frideric Handel
La Rejouissance
La Rejouissance
Simple Symphony Op.4, 3rd mvt, Sentimental Sarabande
Benjamin Britten
Simple Symphony Op.4, 3rd mvt, Sentimental Sarabande
Simple Symphony Op.4, 3rd mvt, Sentimental Sarabande
Chamber Symphony (Op.110)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Chamber Symphony (Op.110)
Chamber Symphony (Op.110)
Simple symphony for string orch or ... (Op.4), 3rd mvt; Sentimental sarabande
Benjamin Britten
Simple symphony for string orch or ... (Op.4), 3rd mvt; Sentimental sarabande
Simple symphony for string orch or ... (Op.4), 3rd mvt; Sentimental sarabande
Orchestra
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge ... (Op.10), Variation 1; Adagio
Benjamin Britten
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge ... (Op.10), Variation 1; Adagio
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge ... (Op.10), Variation 1; Adagio
Orchestra
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge for string orchestra (Op.10), Introduction
Benjamin Britten
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge for string orchestra (Op.10), Introduction
Variations on a theme of Frank Bridge for string orchestra (Op.10), Introduction
Orchestra
Symphony in F major E.F6
Slovak Chamber Orchestra, Leopold Mozart & Bohdan Warchal
Symphony in F major E.F6
Symphony in F major E.F6
Performer
Symphony in F major E.F2
Slovak Chamber Orchestra, Leopold Mozart & Bohdan Warchal
Symphony in F major E.F2
Symphony in F major E.F2
Performer
