Johanna SenfterComposer. Born 27 November 1879. Died 11 August 1961
Johanna Senfter
1879-11-27
Johanna Senfter Biography (Wikipedia)
Johanna Senfter ( 27 November 1879; 11 August 1961) was a German composer.
Johanna Senfter was born and died in Oppenheim. From 1895 she studied composition under Iwan Knorr, violin under Adolf Rebner, piano under Karl Friedberg and organ at the Hoch Conservatory in Frankfurt am Main. This gave her a considerable amount of musical training when in 1908 she became a student of Max Reger in Leipzig. She composed 9 symphonies, 26 orchestral works and concertos for piano, violin, viola, and cello. Senfter was a masterful composer of fugue. All together she left behind 134 works.
Johanna Senfter Tracks
Trio op.103 for clarinet, horn and piano
