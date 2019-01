Loadstar is a music production duo from Bristol, United Kingdom. They produce predominantly drum and bass, but also work in other genres such as dubstep and electro. The duo consists of Gavin "Xample" Harris and Nick "Lomax" Hill. They previously produced under the alias Xample & Lomax.

