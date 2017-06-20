The BlackbirdsPsychedelic beat/pop from south-west Germany. Formed 1965
The Blackbirds
1965
The Blackbirds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blackbirds were a German Krautrock band active 1968-1983. The band had a similar sound to New Trolls. The band came together for a 50 year reunion in 2015.
The Blackbirds Tracks
Walkin' In Rhythm
The Blackbirds
Walkin' In Rhythm
Walkin' In Rhythm
Happy Music
The Blackbirds
Happy Music
Happy Music
Walking In Rhythm
The Blackbyrds
Walking In Rhythm
Walking In Rhythm
