Gibson Brothers
1976
Gibson Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gibson Brothers are a France-based musical group, who had their greatest success during the disco boom of the late 1970s. Their best known hit singles included "Cuba" and "Que Sera Mi Vida".
Gibson Brothers Tracks
Que Sera Mi Vida (If You Should Go)
Gibson Brothers
Que Sera Mi Vida (If You Should Go)
Que Sera Mi Vida (If You Should Go)
Last played on
Cuba
Gibson Brothers
Cuba
Cuba
Last played on
Que Sera Mi Vida
Gibson Brothers
Que Sera Mi Vida
Que Sera Mi Vida
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Mar
2019
Gibson Brothers, Imagination, The Three Degrees, Village People, The Trammps and Odyssey
Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK
22
Mar
2019
Gibson Brothers, IMAGINATION feat LEEE John and The Real Thing
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
23
Mar
2019
Gibson Brothers, The Real Thing and IMAGINATION feat LEEE John
Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK
24
Mar
2019
Gibson Brothers, IMAGINATION feat LEEE John and The Real Thing
Genting Arena, Birmingham, UK
