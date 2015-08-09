Rolando AlarcónBorn 5 August 1929. Died 4 February 1973
Rolando Alarcón
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7bd5406-988a-4cb2-8337-93c42779fb9e
Rolando Alarcón Biography (Wikipedia)
Rolando Alarcón Soto (August 5, 1929 – February 4, 1973) was a Chilean teacher, folklorist, soloist and composer. He became a nationally renowned figure in his home country due to his work as a musician, and at his funeral, even president Salvador Allende, paid his respects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rolando Alarcón Tracks
Sort by
Ay Carmela
Rolando Alarcón
Ay Carmela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ay Carmela
Last played on
Rolando Alarcón Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist