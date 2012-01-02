MarracashBorn 22 May 1979
Marracash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7bcfcb3-9dab-4897-8c47-25132eb48a88
Marracash Biography (Wikipedia)
Fabio Bartolo Rizzo, better known by his stage name Marracash, is an Italian rapper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marracash Tracks
Sort by
Se Le Scelta Fosse Mia
Marracash
Se Le Scelta Fosse Mia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Se Le Scelta Fosse Mia
Last played on
Marracash Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist