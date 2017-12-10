Dennis LyxzénBorn 19 June 1972
Dennis Lyxzén (born June 19, 1972 in Umeå, Sweden) is a musician best known as the lead vocalist for Swedish hardcore punk band Refused. He is currently the vocalist in INVSN.
Price Of Living (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
Ecca Vandal
Price Of Living (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
Price Of Living (feat. Dennis Lyxzén & Jason Aalon Butler)
This Providence Of Bones (feat. Dennis Lyxzén)
The Moth Gatherer
This Providence Of Bones (feat. Dennis Lyxzén)
This Providence Of Bones (feat. Dennis Lyxzén)
