Nick Jonas Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Jerry Jonas (born September 16, 1992) is an American singer, actor, and songwriter. Jonas began acting in theater at the age of seven, and released his debut single in 2002 which caught the attention of Columbia Records where Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006. After leaving Columbia Records and signing with Hollywood Records, the group released their self-titled second studio album in 2007, which became their breakthrough record. The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time, gaining a large following through the network and they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010).
The band's third studio album, A Little Bit Longer (2008), saw continued commercial success for the group; the album's lead single "Burnin' Up" hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following the release of their fourth studio album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), the Jonas Brothers confirmed a hiatus. Nick formed a new band known as Nick Jonas & the Administration, who released the album Who I Am in 2010. Afterward, Jonas shifted his focus to acting and had a recurring role on the television series Smash. The Jonas Brothers briefly reunited in 2013, though officially parted ways in late 2013.
Nick Jonas practices his Exeter accent
'Its about the inability to get vulnerable with somebody' - Nick Jonas chats about new single 'Close'
Nick Jonas chats to Scott Mills
Nick Jonas Tracks
Jealous
Levels
Say All You Want For Christmas
Close (feat. Tove Lo)
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2015
Live Lounge: Nick Jonas
Latest Nick Jonas News
