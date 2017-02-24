The Netherlands Bach Society (Dutch: Nederlandse Bachvereniging) is the oldest ensemble for Baroque music in the Netherlands, and possibly in the world. The ensemble was founded in 1921 in Naarden to perform Bach's St Matthew Passion on Good Friday and has performed the work annually since then in the Grote of Sint-Vituskerk (Great Church or St Vitus Church). From 1983 until 2018, Jos van Veldhoven was artistic director and conductor. On May 11 in 2017, Shunsuke Sato was appointed as artistic director of the Netherlands Bach Society, beginning from June 1, 2018.

In 2021 the ensemble will be 100 years old. In preparation the Society is publishing a new and freely accessible recording every week, including HD video of all 1080 works of Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by members of the ensemble and guest musicians under the title All of Bach.