Paweł Ryszard Mikołajuw ⟨ IPA: /ˈpävɛw ˈrɨʂärt ˌmʲikɔˈwäjuf/⟩ (born 2 December 1978), also known as Popek, Popek Monster and Król Albanii (The King of Albania), is a Polish rapper and professional mixed martial arts fighter. In 2000, together with such rappers as Bosski Roman, Tadek, Pomidor and Kali founded the group Firma. Popek creates music from the border of dubstep, grime and gangsta rap.

Popek left his family home and dropped out of school at the age of 14. He speaks Polish, English and German.

Solo activities began in 2007, Popek has since released three albums, including one self-released. The album Monster was certified Gold in Poland and the Czech Republic. Firma has recorded 6 albums, Popek however was not involved in the production of the album NieLegalne Rytmy: Kontynuacja.

He collaborated with such artists as Chronik, Krept and Konan, Big Narstie, JME, Professor Green, Jędker, Sokół, Peja, Virus Syndicate, Tempa T, P Money, Devlin, Wiley, Małolat, The Game, Sean Price, Stitches. and Big H.