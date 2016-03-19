Abbe MayBorn 19 July 1983
Abbe May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7b746a9-4201-4bb5-9daa-c2a891c2c5a8
Abbe May Biography (Wikipedia)
Abbe Joanna May (born 19 July 1983) is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician and human rights campaigner. From 2002 she pursued her music career in Perth-based groups, The Fuzz, Abbe May and the Rockin' Pneumonia, and The Devil & Abbe May. In 2010 she began to perform as Abbe May and released her solo album, Design Desire, in July 2011. She followed with Kiss My Apocalypse in May 2013. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2013, May was nominated for Best Female Artist for her album. May has been nominated for a total 27 (winning 21) West Australian Music Industry awards since 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abbe May Tracks
Sort by
Divided
Abbe May
Divided
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divided
Last played on
Eclipse
Abbe May
Eclipse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eclipse
Last played on
Abbe May Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist