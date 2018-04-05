Kut Klose is an American R&B trio that formed in Atlanta, Georgia. The three female singers that made up the group were Athena Cage, Lavonn Battle and Tabitha Duncan. The girls were discovered by Keith Sweat who produced their debut album. They are best known for their hit single "Get Up On It" (featuring Keith Sweat), "I Like" and the album Surrender. The name Kut Klose referres to the shortness of the three singers and the fact that their heights are only about 2 - 2.5 inches apart.