Chorus and Orchestra of the German Opera
Chorus and Orchestra of the German Opera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7ac77fc-48fb-4384-b2bd-2488e4fda05d
Tracks
Sort by
Carmina burana - cantiones profanae for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Carl Orff
Carmina burana - cantiones profanae for soloists, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14c.jpglink
Carmina burana - cantiones profanae for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Aida - Act 2 sc.2; Gloria all'Egitto (feat. Chorus and Orchestra of the German Opera & Giuseppe Sinopoli)
Giuseppe Verdi
Aida - Act 2 sc.2; Gloria all'Egitto (feat. Chorus and Orchestra of the German Opera & Giuseppe Sinopoli)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Aida - Act 2 sc.2; Gloria all'Egitto (feat. Chorus and Orchestra of the German Opera & Giuseppe Sinopoli)
Last played on
Back to artist