BLØFFormed 1992
BLØF
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7ac3cc7-0d65-476b-9b81-d3e872672a2f
BLØF Biography (Wikipedia)
BLØF is a Dutch rock band from Vlissingen, Zeeland which has become popular internationally for its music, its frequent collaborations with bands from other parts of the world, willingness to incorporate other genres into their sound, and focus on bettering the world around them. They have twice won the Edison Award for "Best Band" in the Netherlands. The band consists of Paskal Jakobsen, Peter Slager, Bas Kennis, and Norman Bonink. Former members are Henk Tjoonk and Chris Götte.
BLØF played the first ever rock concert in the country of Bhutan as part of their Umoja project in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BLØF Tracks
Sort by
Harder Dan Ik Hebber Kan
BLØF
Harder Dan Ik Hebber Kan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harder Dan Ik Hebber Kan
Last played on
BLØF Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist