Malcolm Middleton Born 31 December 1974
Malcolm Middleton
1973-12-31
Malcolm Middleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm Bruce Middleton (born 31 December 1973) is a Scottish musician best known for his work with Aidan Moffat in indie band Arab Strap, and his subsequent solo career, writing and producing. To date, Middleton has released six solo studio albums. Performing under the pseudonym Human Don't Be Angry, Middleton released a self-titled album (Human Don't Be Angry) in 2012.
Whilst promoting his 2009 solo album Waxing Gibbous, Middleton noted that he would be refraining from performing and recording under his own name in the future, stating "I'm starting to feel like I've done as much as I can with this creative voice.". Since then, however, he has performed occasionally under his own name.
Malcolm Middleton in Session
2016-06-14
Halina Rifai sits in for Vic Galloway with a session from Malcolm Middleton.
Malcolm Middleton in Session
What A Life
Malcolm Middleton
What A Life
What A Life
Man Up, Man Down
Malcolm Middleton
Man Up, Man Down
Man Up, Man Down
Red Travellin' Socks
Malcolm Middleton
Red Travellin' Socks
Red Travellin' Socks
We're All Going To Die
Malcolm Middleton
We're All Going To Die
We're All Going To Die
Salamander Gray
Malcolm Middleton
Salamander Gray
Salamander Gray
Best in Me
Malcolm Middleton
Best in Me
Best in Me
You & I
Malcolm Middleton
You & I
You & I
Birdwatcher
Malcolm Middleton
Birdwatcher
Birdwatcher
Fight Like The Night
Malcolm Middleton
Fight Like The Night
Fight Like The Night
A Brighter Beat
Malcolm Middleton
A Brighter Beat
A Brighter Beat
Steps
Malcolm Middleton
Steps
Steps
Dear Brain
Malcolm Middleton
Dear Brain
Dear Brain
Little Hurricane
Malcolm Middleton
Little Hurricane
Little Hurricane
Lullaby
Malcolm Middleton
Lullaby
Lullaby
Little Hurricane (Radio Scotland Session, 13 June 2016)
Malcolm Middleton
Little Hurricane (Radio Scotland Session, 13 June 2016)
You & I (Radio Scotland Session, 13 June 2016)
Malcolm Middleton
You & I (Radio Scotland Session, 13 June 2016)
Like John Lennon Said (Radio Scotland Session, 13 June 2016)
Malcolm Middleton
Like John Lennon Said (Radio Scotland Session, 13 June 2016)
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
Malcolm Middleton
Voodoo, Belfast, UK
