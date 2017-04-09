Billy Ternent
Billy Ternent
Billy Ternent Tracks
Only Forever
Billy Ternent
Only Forever
Only Forever
Last played on
Darktown Strutter's Ball
Benny Daniels, Stan Roderick, Jack Bentley, Al Thomas, Joe Crossman, Billy Ternent, Lew Stevenson, Woolf Phillips, Stanley Howard, Leslie Gilbert, Jack Hylton with Coleman Hawkins, Freddy Schweitzer, Billy Hill, Bruce Trent, George Swift & Hylton, Jack Orch feat..Coleman Hawkins
Darktown Strutter's Ball
Darktown Strutter's Ball
Composer
Last played on
We're In The Money (feat. J. Pat O'Malley & Sonny Farrar)
Billy Ternent
We're In The Money (feat. J. Pat O’Malley & Sonny Farrar)
We're In The Money (feat. J. Pat O’Malley & Sonny Farrar)
Last played on
We'll meet again
Billy Ternent
We'll meet again
We'll meet again
Last played on
Always
Billy Ternent
Always
Always
Last played on
Avalon
Billy Ternent
Avalon
Avalon
Last played on
