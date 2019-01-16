Santo & JohnnyFormed 1959. Disbanded 1976
Santo & Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7aa31ba-5739-427f-a9b5-8f0ce1c1e729
Santo & Johnny Biography (Wikipedia)
Santo & Johnny were an American rock and roll music duo from Brooklyn, New York, comprising brothers Santo and Johnny Farina.
They are known best for their instrumental melody "Sleep Walk", one of the biggest hits of the golden age of rock 'n' roll, which became a regional success and eventually scored the top of the Billboard pop chart when it was released nationally during 1959.
At present, Santo is semi-retired and Johnny currently tours and records new material with his own band. Johnny is also the president of Aniraf, Inc., an international record company based in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Santo & Johnny Tracks
Sort by
Sleep Walk
Santo & Johnny
Sleep Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Walk
Last played on
Caravan
Santo & Johnny
Caravan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caravan
Last played on
Twistin' Bells
Santo & Johnny
Twistin' Bells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twistin' Bells
Last played on
Hop Scotch
Santo & Johnny
Hop Scotch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hop Scotch
Last played on
All Night Diner
Santo & Johnny
All Night Diner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night Diner
Last played on
Thunderball
Santo & Johnny
Thunderball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thunderball
Last played on
Santo & Johnny Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist