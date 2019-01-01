ChristabelleMaltese singer, songwriter, and television presenter. Born 28 April 1992
Christabelle
1992-04-28
Christabelle Borg (born 28 April 1992), sometimes known as simply Christabelle, is a Maltese singer, songwriter, and television presenter. She represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Taboo".
