Frederic Earl 'Shorty' LongBorn 20 May 1940. Died 26 June 1969
Frederic Earl 'Shorty' Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7a71f71-751d-4c3c-a7ec-d13db83f2ae5
Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Earl "Shorty" Long (May 20, 1940 – June 29, 1969) was an American soul singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer for Motown's Soul Records imprint. He was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in 1980.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Function At The Junction
Shorty Long
Function At The Junction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Function At The Junction
Performer
Last played on
"Out To Get Ya"
Frederic Earl 'Shorty' Long
"Out To Get Ya"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Out To Get Ya"
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist