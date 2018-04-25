De Dijk (English: The Dike) is a Dutch rock band which formed in 1981. The band is named after Zeedijk, a street in their hometown Amsterdam. Their music can be described as a mixture of soul, blues and rock 'n roll, with lyrics sung only in Dutch, except for their 2010 album Hold on Tight and the song 'Enough is Enough', both of which are sung in English by Solomon Burke. They are considered as one of the most important Dutch acts of the past 25 years.

De Dijk was formed by Huub van der Lubbe, who also is an actor and poet, his brother Hans van der Lubbe and Nico Arzbach. The band started in a time when Dutch language pop music became highly popular, with bands like Doe Maar, Het Goede Doel and Toontje Lager. Van der Lubbe performs as a poet as well. Perhaps as a consequence, the band is not only popular with teenagers but also with older people. During the 1990s, songs of De Dijk were a major source of inspiration for upcoming Dutch bands like Van Dik Hout and Bløf.