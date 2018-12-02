OmAmerican stoner/doom metal band. Formed 2003
Om
2003
Om Biography (Wikipedia)
Om (sometimes stylized as OM) is an American heavy metal band from San Francisco, California. Formed as a duo in 2003 by the rhythm section of the band Sleep, OM is currently a trio.
Om Tracks
State of Non-Return
Om
State of Non-Return
Gethsemane
Om
Gethsemane
Gethsemane
Last played on
Meditation is the Practice of Death
Om
Meditation is the Practice of Death
Meditation is the Practice of Death
Last played on
Addis
Om
Addis
Addis
Last played on
Sinai
Om
Sinai
Sinai
Last played on
Haqq al-Yaqin
Om
Haqq al-Yaqin
Haqq al-Yaqin
Last played on
Upcoming Events
3
May
2019
Om, All Them Witches, Kadavar, Wovenhand, Witch, Earthless, Colour Haze, Stoned Jesus, Mondo Generator, Naxatras, The Devil and the Almighty Blues, We Hunt Buffalo, Elephant Tree, Wiegedood, Sabbath Assembly, Jaye Jayle, Messa, The Great Electric Quest, High Fighter, Hhy and the Macumbas, DVNE (UK), Salem's Bend and High Reeper
Desertfest, London, UK
