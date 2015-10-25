Ben VaughnBorn 1955
Ben Vaughn
1955
Ben Vaughn Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Vaughn is an American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, composer for television and film, and syndicated radio show host.
Ben Vaughn Tracks
Fat City
Alan Vega
Fat City
Fat City
I Dig Your Wig
Ben Vaughn
I Dig Your Wig
I Dig Your Wig
