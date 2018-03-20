ChelaLos Angeles / Melbourne based vocalist, Chelsea Wheatley
Chela Biography (Wikipedia)
Chela (born Chelsea Wheatley) is an Australian singer and songwriter who has released a number of singles.
Five Moons (feat. Chela)
Damian Lazarus And The Ancient Moons
Romanticise (Gold Fields Remix)
Chela
