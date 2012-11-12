Henry BusseBorn 19 May 1894. Died 23 April 1955
Henry Busse
1894-05-19
Henry Busse Sr. (May 19, 1894 – April 23, 1955) was a German-born jazz trumpeter. A 1948 review in Billboard magazine said that Busse had "a keen sense of musical commercialism".
