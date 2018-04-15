Mansel ThomasBorn 12 June 1909. Died 8 January 1986
Mansel Thomas
1909-06-12
Mansel Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Mansel Treharne Thomas, OBE (12 June 1909 – 8 January 1986) was a Welsh composer and conductor, who worked mainly in South Wales. He was one of the most influential musicians of his generation, known as a composer, conductor and adjudicator. He was for many years employed by the BBC and promoted the careers of many composers and performers. He himself wrote vocal, choral (mixed, female, children's and male voices), instrumental (solo and chamber), band and orchestral music, specialising in setting songs and poetry. Many of his orchestral and chamber music pieces are based on Welsh folk songs and dances.
