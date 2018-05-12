MassielBorn 2 August 1947
Massiel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d797e11e-f963-48f1-8076-67d5748cc5d6
Massiel Biography (Wikipedia)
María de los Ángeles Felisa Santamaría Espinosa (born August 2, 1947), professionally known as Massiel, is a Spanish pop singer. She won the Eurovision Song Contest 1968 with the song "La, la, la", beating the British pop singer Cliff Richard's "Congratulations".
She decided to abandon her music career in 1996, but released another album a year later and a further one in 2007, along with two new editions of 1970s albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Massiel Tracks
Sort by
Las Rocas Y El Mar
Massiel
Las Rocas Y El Mar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Las Rocas Y El Mar
Last played on
La,La,La
Massiel
La,La,La
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ngjpv.jpglink
La,La,La
Last played on
Massiel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist