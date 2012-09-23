Jessica WrightBorn 14 September 1985
Jessica Wright
Jessica Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica "Jess" Wright is a model, singer, entrepreneur and cast member of TOWIE. She is probably best known for her part in the ITVBe reality TV series, The Only Way Is Essex, in which she has appeared throughout its run from 2010.
Jessica Wright Tracks
Dance All Night
Jessica Wright Links
