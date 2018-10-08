William Gillies WhittakerBorn 23 July 1876. Died 5 July 1944
William Gillies Whittaker
1876-07-23
Biography (Wikipedia)
William Gillies Whittaker (Newcastle upon Tyne, July 23, 1876 – Orkney Islands, July 5, 1944) was an English composer, pedagogue, conductor, musicologist, Bach scholar, publisher and writer. He spent his life promoting music. The University of Durham, where he once studied and taught, called him one of "Britain's most influential musicians during the first half of the twentieth century". An autodidact, he was a prodigious creator of Gebrauchsmusik.
Tracks
The Keel Row
The Keel Row
The Keel Row
Shew's the way to Wallington
William Gillies Whittaker
Shew's the way to Wallington
Shew's the way to Wallington
Bonny at Morn
Bonny at Morn
Bonny at Morn
Conductor
My Bonny Lad
Kathleen Ferrier
My Bonny Lad
My Bonny Lad
Blow the Wind Southerly
Kathleen Ferrier
Blow the Wind Southerly
Blow the Wind Southerly
