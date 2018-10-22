Leonardo de LorenzoItalian flautist and composer, 1875-1962. Born 29 August 1875. Died 29 July 1962
Leonardo de Lorenzo
1875-08-29
Leonardo de Lorenzo Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonardo De Lorenzo (August 29, 1875 – July 29, 1962) was an Italian virtuoso flautist and music educator.
Capriccio brillante for 3 flutes, Op 31
Leonardo de Lorenzo
