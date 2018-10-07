White RabbitsFormed 2004
White Rabbits
2004
White Rabbits Biography (Wikipedia)
White Rabbits is an American six-piece indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York, originally from Columbia, Missouri. The band released its debut studio album, Fort Nightly, on May 22, 2007. Their second album, It's Frightening, was released on May 19, 2009. They released their third album, Milk Famous, on March 6, 2012. The band is signed to TBD Records.
White Rabbits Tracks
Company I Keep
Company I Keep
Company I Keep
Last played on
Percussion Gun
Percussion Gun
Percussion Gun
Last played on
Rudie Fails (6 Music Session, 27 Jan 2010)
Rudie Fails (6 Music Session, 27 Jan 2010)
Percussion Gun (6 Music Session, 27 Jan 2010)
Percussion Gun (6 Music Session, 27 Jan 2010)
Kid On My Shoulders
Kid On My Shoulders
Kid On My Shoulders
Last played on
I'm Not Me
I'm Not Me
I'm Not Me
Last played on
Temporary
Temporary
Temporary
Last played on
It's Not Me
It's Not Me
It's Not Me
Last played on
