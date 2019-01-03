Atlantic StarrFormed 1976
Atlantic Starr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cw2l.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d793cf63-a10c-48fc-809c-9064d71328da
Atlantic Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Atlantic Starr is an American band. Among their biggest hits were "Always", "Secret Lovers" and "Masterpiece".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Atlantic Starr Tracks
Sort by
Secret Lovers
Atlantic Starr
Secret Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw2l.jpglink
Secret Lovers
Last played on
Always
Atlantic Starr
Always
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw2l.jpglink
Always
Last played on
Silver Shadow
Atlantic Starr
Silver Shadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw2l.jpglink
Silver Shadow
Last played on
Circles
Atlantic Starr
Circles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw2l.jpglink
Circles
Last played on
Circles (Joey Negro Extended Disco Mix)
Atlantic Starr
Circles (Joey Negro Extended Disco Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw2l.jpglink
Stand Up
Atlantic Starr
Stand Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cw2l.jpglink
Stand Up
Last played on
Atlantic Starr Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist