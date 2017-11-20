Eamon Doyle (born September 19, 1983), professionally known as Eamon, is an American singer-songwriter and harmonicist. He is known for his hit single, "Fuck It (I Don't Want You Back)".

Some of the songs written by Eamon Doyle are in the style called Ho-Wop, which "blends the smoothness of R&B with the grittiness of hip hop". Eamon's songs are typically soft ballads mixed with aggressive lyrics in the theme of infidelity.