60ft DollsFormed 1992. Disbanded 1998
60ft Dolls
1992
60ft Dolls Biography (Wikipedia)
60 Ft. Dolls were a British rock trio active in the 1990s.
60ft Dolls Tracks
Stay
Stay
Happy Shopper
Happy Shopper
Talk To Me
Talk To Me
London Breeds
London Breeds
PISFUNK
PISFUNK
Everybody's Got Something To Hide (Except For Me And My Monkey)
Everybody's Got Something To Hide (Except For Me And My Monkey)
Pig Valentine
Pig Valentine
Pig Valentine
HAIR
HAIR
Pig Valentine (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1995) (feat. Dolls)
Pig Valentine (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1995) (feat. Dolls)
Pig Valentine (Radio 1 Session, 19 Mar 1995) (feat. Dolls)
White Knuckle Ride
White Knuckle Ride
YELLOW CANDLES
YELLOW CANDLES
PONYRIDE
PONYRIDE
Streamlined
Streamlined
NEW LOAFERS
NEW LOAFERS
