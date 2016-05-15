Ally McErlaineBorn 31 October 1968
Ally McErlaine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7902d42-15de-44f6-8571-c792d9a19c2b
Ally McErlaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Alistair Manson "Ally" McErlaine (born 31 October 1968, Glasgow, Scotland) is a Scottish guitarist, best known for his work with the band Texas, which he has been a member of since 1988. Ally is also a member of Red Sky July who released their self-titled debut album on 17 October 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ally McErlaine Tracks
Sort by
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choirs and Congregation of St James Church Clerkenwell
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choir
Last played on
The Climb
Michael Ball
The Climb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06svlb5.jpglink
The Climb
Last played on
Back to artist