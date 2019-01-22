Thomas KakuskaBorn 25 August 1940. Died 4 July 2005
Thomas Kakuska
1940-08-25
Thomas Kakuska Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Kakuska (born Vienna; August 25, 1940 – July 4, 2005) was an Austrian viola player, best known as the violist of the Alban Berg Quartett from 1981 until his death in Vienna in 2005.
Kakuska was a professor at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna from 1971, and a visiting professor at the University of Cologne in Germany from 1993.
Following his death, Kakuska's close friend, the composer Hilda Paredes, wrote In Memoriam Thomas Kakuska for solo violin, which was given its premiere performance by her husband, Irvine Arditti, at a memorial concert in Vienna in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Kakuska Tracks
String Quartet in G major, Op 111 No 2
Johannes Brahms
String Quartet in G major, Op 111 No 2
String Quartet in G major, Op 111 No 2
String Quartet in G major, D.887
Franz Schubert
String Quartet in G major, D.887
String Quartet in G major, D.887
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
Piano Quintet in A major (D.667), "Trout"
String Quintet No 2 in G minor, Op 111 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
String Quintet No 2 in G minor, Op 111 (3rd mvt)
String Quintet No 2 in G minor, Op 111 (3rd mvt)
