Terry Evans (August 14, 1937 – January 20, 2018) was an African American R&B, blues, and soul singer, guitarist and songwriter. He worked with many musicians including Ry Cooder, Bobby King, John Fogerty, Eric Clapton, Joan Armatrading, John Lee Hooker, Boz Scaggs, Maria Muldaur and Hans Theessink. Cooder stated that he always thought that Evans made a better "frontman."

Between 1994 and his death, Evans released seven solo albums, including Blues for Thought (1994) Come to the River (1997) and Fire in the Feeling (2005). Evans' career was inspired by Elmore James, Little Walter, Albert King, and B.B. King. Songs he wrote were recorded by Pops Staples and Louis Jordan.