Joe HiggsBorn 3 June 1940. Died 18 December 1999
Joe Higgs
1940-06-03
Joe Higgs Biography
Joseph Benjamin "Joe" Higgs (3 June 1940 – 18 December 1999) was a reggae musician from Jamaica. In the late 1950s and 1960s he was part of the duo Higgs and Wilson together with Roy Wilson. He was a popular artist in Jamaica for four decades and is also known for his work tutoring younger musicians including Bob Marley and the Wailers and Jimmy Cliff.
Joe Higgs Tracks
You Hurt My Soul
Life Of Contradiction
So it go/version
The World Is Upside Down (Version2)
You Hurt My Soul
And It Stoned Me
The World Is Upside Down
Life Of Contradiction/My Baby Still Loves Me
She Was The One
Vineyard
The World is Spinning Around
