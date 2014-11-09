Ghost BrigadeFormed 2005
Ghost Brigade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d78c32f2-fdfb-427a-88d1-4051a96afd07
Ghost Brigade Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghost Brigade is a six-piece melodic doom metal band from Finland, formed in 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ghost Brigade Tracks
Sort by
Wretched Blues
Ghost Brigade
Wretched Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Brigade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist