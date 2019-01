Harry Clifford Keel (April 13, 1919 – November 7, 2004), known professionally as Howard Keel, was an American actor and singer, most prominently with his rich bass-baritone singing voice as the star of some of the most famous MGM film musicals ever made.[vague] Keel also starred in the CBS television series Dallas from 1981–1991.

