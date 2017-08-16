Matthew AshmanBorn 3 November 1960. Died 21 November 1995
Matthew Ashman
1960-11-03
Matthew Ashman Biography
Matthew James Ashman (3 November 1960 – 21 November 1995) was an English guitarist with Adam and the Ants and Bow Wow Wow. He died at age 35 after lapsing into a coma due to complications arising from diabetes in 1995.
