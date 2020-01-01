Laura DickinsonBorn 23 September 1979
Laura Dickinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7872c99-ca75-4cd7-8ffb-0b2ac4b8616c
Laura Dickinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Elsie Dickinson is an American actress and singer from California who is a vocalist for featured songs on the Disney Channel's programs Phineas and Ferb, Sofia the First, and Jake and the Never Land Pirates. On December 12, 2014, she released her debut album, One for My Baby – To Frank Sinatra with Love, on Music & Mirror Records in celebration of Frank Sinatra's 99th birthday and centennial year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Dickinson Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist