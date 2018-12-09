Ruby & the Romantics were an Akron, Ohio-based American R&B group in the 1960s. The group had several pop and R&B hit records, topping the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1963 with their first recording, "Our Day Will Come". The song, written by Mort Garson and Bob Hilliard, was a worldwide hit, reaching No. 1 and selling over one million copies in the US, also topped the Billboard R&B chart at # 1, and peaked at #38 in the UK Singles Chart. It also reached No. 11 on the Australian Charts.

They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2007, and are winners of The Rhythm and Blues Foundation's prestigious Pioneer Award. In 1963, they were also nominated by The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for the Best Rock and Roll Recording for "Our Day Will Come". The members of the group were: Ruby Nash, George Lee, Ronald Mosely, Leroy Fann and Ed Roberts. Despite their relative obscurity compared to many of their '60's contemporaries, Ruby and The Romantics reign as one of the most-covered and influential R&B vocal groups of the 1960s. In 2013, Ruby & The Romantics became charter inductees into the inaugural class of the new Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.