William Wendell Gilman III (born May 24, 1988) is an American singer. Starting as a young country artist, he is known for his debut single "One Voice", a top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2000. He has released five albums, including three for Epic Nashville. In 2016, Gilman auditioned for season 11 of the US edition of The Voice and competed as part of Team Adam Levine, finishing as runner-up for the season.
I Think She Likes Me
Billy Gilman
I Think She Likes Me
I Think She Likes Me
The Choice
Billy Gilman
The Choice
The Choice
