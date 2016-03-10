Simone MantiaBorn 6 February 1873. Died 25 June 1951
1873-02-06
Simone Mantia (6 February 1873 – 25 June 1951) was an American baritone horn/euphonium virtuoso and also trombone artist at the turn of the twentieth century. He was both a performer and administrator with many American band and orchestral ensembles. On baritone/euphonium he is often cited as the master of the instrument in his time.
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Auld Lang Syne
Conductor
Last played on
